Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rises By 559.7%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 559.7% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. 30,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,481. Sands China has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

