Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rises By 559.7%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 559.7% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. 30,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,481. Sands China has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

