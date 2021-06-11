Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 85.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 20,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636. SLC Agrícola has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.