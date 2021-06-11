Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 85.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 20,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636. SLC Agrícola has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
