Showcase (SHO) Price Down 25.4% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $1.09 million and $223,218.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00194241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.21 or 0.01147363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.95 or 0.99942339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

