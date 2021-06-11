Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIG traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.