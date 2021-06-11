Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.28. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

