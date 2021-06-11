Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.