So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. The firm has a market cap of $998.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

