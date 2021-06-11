Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the May 13th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SOEN stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 328,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.