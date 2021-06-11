Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SOI. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 101,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,996. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $477.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $508,754. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.