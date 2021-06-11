SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after buying an additional 127,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.