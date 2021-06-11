Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 209,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,976,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.37.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

