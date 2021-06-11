South State CORP. Has $820,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.36. 5,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

