Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.