Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.85. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

