Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,473 shares of company stock worth $2,741,870 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

