Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

