Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,795,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,749,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000.

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

