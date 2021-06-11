Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 420 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 73.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CACI opened at $264.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $265.93. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

