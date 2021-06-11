Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.30

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $713,331.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00178231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00196792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.01229886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.23 or 0.99934358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 31,964,521 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

