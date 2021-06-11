SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEV opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $107.29.

