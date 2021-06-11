SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

