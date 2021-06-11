Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 5.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $25,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 406,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,730. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

