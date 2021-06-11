Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

