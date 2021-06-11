Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading Down 4.2%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.63. 50,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 55,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,306,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,071,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.