Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises 2.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $111,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

