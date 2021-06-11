Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $$45.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

