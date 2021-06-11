Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,100 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 355,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,476,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

