SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140.97 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.86 ($4.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.48.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

