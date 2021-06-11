Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $13,221.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $864.60 million, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.