Standard Family Office LLC Acquires 75 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

