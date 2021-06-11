Standard Family Office LLC Buys 2,023 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABB by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

