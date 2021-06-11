Standard Family Office LLC Buys 830 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

