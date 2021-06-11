Standard Family Office LLC Sells 23,977 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nokia by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nokia by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

