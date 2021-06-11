State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 660 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

