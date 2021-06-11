State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,800 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of FGEN opened at $25.15 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

