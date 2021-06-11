State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MED stock opened at $290.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.83. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

