State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after buying an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 633,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.