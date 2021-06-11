State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.