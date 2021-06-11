State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 374 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,528 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.44 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

