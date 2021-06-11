State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE:PNW opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

