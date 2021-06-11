Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

