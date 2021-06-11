Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,300% compared to the average daily volume of 693 call options.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

