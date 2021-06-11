Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ProPhase Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,847 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,234% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.59 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

