Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

