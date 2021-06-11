Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 149,843 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.87 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

