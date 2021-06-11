Sun Life Financial INC Has $194,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2,155.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 248.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 125.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

