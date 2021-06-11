SUN (SUN) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. SUN has a market capitalization of $179.68 million and $71.53 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $24.62 or 0.00066155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00193115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.83 or 0.01122588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,298.76 or 1.00210193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,207 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

