SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at $624,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

