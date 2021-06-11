Susan Vobejda Sells 14,539 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $590.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.04 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

