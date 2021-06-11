Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.51

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 62044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWMAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

